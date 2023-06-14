Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bailey Theurer-Bowers excelled on and off the field during her time at Bear River High School, and has continued to do so at the college level.

Bowers, a four-year letter winner on the Bears’ softball team from 2017 to 2020, was recently named top female athlete as well as valedictorian for two-year programs at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.