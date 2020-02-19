LOGAN, Utah – Utah State sophomore pitcher Kapri Toone, who led Bear River High to a state softball championship two years ago, was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Feb. 16, it was announced Monday. The award is voted on by a statewide media panel.
This is the first time in her career that Toone has been named USU’s student-athlete of the week. With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.
Toone (Tremonton, Utah) helped Utah State to a 5-0 record at the Golden State Classic last weekend, as the Aggies defeated Hawai’i (11-10), Portland State (5-1), San Diego (8-0, 5 inn.), UC Davis (5-3) and Seton Hall (8-0, 6 inn.). Toone made three appearances and two starts during the weekend, posting a 2-0 individual record with a pair of complete game shutouts.
Highlighting Toone’s weekend was a five-inning no-hitter against San Diego, where she struck out three batters and allowed just two base runners. The no-hitter was just the seventh known in program history and the first since 2017. Toone made a relief appearance against UC Davis, striking out one batter and earning a save, while adding one defensive putout against the opposing Aggies. She then started the final game of the tournament, pitching another run-rule shutout in a six-inning win over Seton Hall. Against the Pirates, Toone struck out a career-high-tying six batters, while allowing four hits and one walk. She also had three defensive assists against Seton Hall, tying her career high.
On the week, Toone went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in her 13 innings of work. She allowed just five hits in her three appearances, tallying 10 strikeouts and walking two batters.
Fans can follow the Aggie softball program on Twitter, @USUSoftball, on Facebook at /USUSoftball or on Instagram, @ususoftball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.