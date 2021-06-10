Four elementary schools in the Box Elder School District that are already at or near capacity are closed to transfers of most students who live outside their regular boundaries for the 2021-22 school year.
At the Box Elder School District Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, Keith Mecham, assistant superintendent of personnel, said that Century, Garland, Lake View and McKinley elementaries will not accept the transfer of those living out of boundary, with the exception of dual immersion students. The restrictions are due to all four schools having reached at least 90% of capacity, he said.
Mecham also reported that Box Elder School District is offering salaries equal to other nearby school districts. This year, salary lanes and steps were also available to employees, and an increase in cost of living expense was included.
The end of the year literacy report was presented by district Director of Assessment Jeremy Young. Results showed a proficiency in growth, he said, even in this COVID year and with an hour less instructional time. Seven schools made growth in every grade. The board praised teachers for their efforts to increase reading proficiency despite the year’s unusual circumstances.
Construction on the new Golden Spike Elementary School in Brigham City is about three to four weeks behind schedule, Facilities Director Corey Thompson said. Hogan Construction reports that frozen ground in January and February, as well as recent concrete rationing, has affected the schedule.
Other projects in the district continue to progress, such as the new parking lot at Century Elementary in Bear River City and the turf construction on the football field at Bear River High School.
Board members gave recognition to an Outstanding Volunteer in the district, Robert Brietenbeker, for his help and dedication to the technical side of stage management. Jeff Morris, principal at Three Mile Creek Elementary in Perry, was awarded the Utah Instructional Leader of the year by the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals.
Also recognized were the Academic All-State students attending Bear River High, including McCade Cefalo, boys tennis; Kortnie Burton and Olivia Taylor, softball; Taden Marble, baseball; Jefferson Kowallis and Joseph Nelson, boys track; Kenya Tomlinson and Madison White, girls track; Braden Munns, Hayden Lewis and Rayden Coombs, boys lacrosse; and Bailey Bjorn, girls lacrosse.
Both the Bear River boys and girls water polo club teams earned Division 3 State Championship titles.
The Academic All-State students from Box Elder High School were Reed Johnson, Spencer Cronin and Trent Cannon, boys tennis; Abigail Mason and Ashtyn Crayor, girls golf; Kaitlyn Wight and Kourtney Small, softball; Alex Griffin and Carson Lancaster, baseball; Andrew Grunander, Benjamin Blaine and John Hendrickson, boys track; Hannah Dooley and Isabelle Saunders, girls track; Katie Simpson and Macie Anderson, girls lacrosse; Carson Johnson, boys lacrosse; and Daxton Allen, boys soccer.
The next school board meeting will be July 13 in Brigham City.