Editor’s note: Tremonton City Council Candidate Rick Seamons could not be reached before press time for this article. The Leader is planning to include a profile of Seamons in an upcoming issue prior to the Nov. 5 election.
Campaign signs can be seen lining the streets of Tremonton, which can only mean one thing — local elections are coming.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, residents of the city will cast their votes for city council members. One incumbent is running for a second four-year term, while the other three would be new faces on the council.
While Box Elder County has switched to a vote-by-mail system, voters will still be able to cast their ballots in person on Election Day at the Tremonton Civic Center, 102 S. Tremont St.
Councilmember Lyle Vance, the only incumbent on the ballot this time around, is hoping to continue his service on the council after first winning election in 2015. Vance shared the following statement:
“I’m seeking your consideration and vote for a second term on the Tremonton City Council. I’m a life long resident of Tremonton and have always been proud to be a part of Tremonton.
I graduated from our local Bear River High, then from Utah State with a B.S. in accounting. I have been a banker in our community for 30 years.
I have always been service minded, serving in our local Box Elder Valley Chamber, Kiwanian Club, BATC Board, Box Elder School District Foundation, Scout District Finance chair, Church and many other projects over the years.
Tremonton faces growth, both residentially and commercially. While maintaining our basic community services, our public funds need to be scrutinized and wisely allocated to those areas that will best enhance our infrastructure, while maintaining and protecting our way of life in this great community.
With my background in finance and accounting, I believe I can add strength to the city council’s fiscal and economic decisions. I commit to keep an open mind, to learn all sides of the issues before making decisions by studying the issues and listening to our Tremonton citizens. I believe we have a good base to build upon and look forward to a positive future.”
Connie Archibald, who has represented Tremonton on the Box Elder School District for the past 15 years, said she decided to run after several influential people in the local community approached her and asked her to join the fray.
Archibald has lived in Tremonton for 42 years, and has been the practice manager at Bear River Clinic for 25 years.
She said she has been attending city council meetings for many years, and hopes to increase civic participation in the process.
“I’m not there for the insurance benefits or any type of monetary gain at all,” Archibald said. “I’m just there to make a difference. I don’t see many people at the council meetings, and I will really encourage people to come out and get involved. There are so many wonderful people in Tremonton, and sometimes we just have to hear their voices in order to make good decisions.”
She said she’s also a person who “really loves tradition, and in Tremonton, we have a lot of wonderful traditions.”
Archibald said it’s also important to work with all the smaller communities surrounding Tremonton to come up with policies that work for everybody, even if they don’t necessarily live within city limits.
“It’s really important for us to be supportive of them and do our best to be good neighbors,” she said.
Candidate Scott Dahle has been in Tremonton for more than 10 years and currently works as the environmental health and safety director for Great Basin Industrial, an international company specializing in industrial construction, commissioning, maintenance, shutdown and oil field services.
Dahle shared the following statement for publication:
“It has been my wife, Heather and I’s privilege to raise our four children in this great town.
Every day I handle complex issues with multifaceted consequences throughout the United States. This experience has helped me develop an understanding of the far-reaching impacts when making decisions.
Locally, I have enjoyed opportunities to serve on the High School Community Council and volunteered in various Boy Scout and church assignments. I have a vested interest in what happens in our community, especially with our children and our schools.
I love the small-town ideals that we all enjoy and realize the need for successful businesses to contribute to our tax base. My goal is to assure your voice is heard as we showcase how Tremonton City is a great place to live and do business.”
Seamons has his own engineering firm, and has served for several years on the Tremonton City Planning Commission.