Organizers of the Box Elder County Fair have come up with a solution for parking issues during the event, which draws thousands of visitors not only from within the county, but surrounding counties and states.
The fair draws crowds from many miles around in large part due to the million-dollar livestock auctions and sales, and parking can be a problem. This year, the county reached a deal with the Cache Valley Transit District, which is providing buses to shuttle fairgoers from the former La-Z-Boy plant to the fairgrounds.
While there are a couple of businesses operating in the former plant, its sprawling parking lot remains mostly empty on any given day, providing ample parking space in close proximity to the fairgrounds.
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, shuttle buses will be running every 10 minutes during fair hours between the parking lot at 350 W. 1000 North and the main fairgrounds entrance on 1000 West. The shuttle is free, and organizers say it will help alleviate overcrowding at the fairgrounds while providing fairgoers a convenient way to enjoy all the amenities at the fair.
The fair officially kicks off at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, with a concert featuring country star Craig Campbell and benefiting the Utah Honor Flight program. As of last Wednesday, nearly 2,000 reserved-seating tickets had been sold for the concert.
Livestock shows and sales begin on Monday, Aug. 19, with events ramping up as the week progresses, culminating in the final day of the fair on Saturday, Aug. 24.
For more details on daily schedules and events, see the fair preview guide included inside this week’s Leader.