On a Sunday night last month, I received a phone call from my best friend Tammy at 11 p.m. Tammy grew up in Tremonton, and we’ve been friends for over 15 years, but she currently lives in Texas. I assumed it couldn’t be good news because she was calling so late at night, so I quickly answered it to see what was wrong. Tammy was currently in the hospital, and for the first time in six days, was able to call me and tell me what had happened to her earlier that week.
She went on to tell me that six days earlier, she had been attending a weightlifting class and in the middle of doing an exercise movement with a barbell over her head, she passed out and her heart completely stopped. Her heart went into a rhythm called ventricular fibrillation (which is where the heart just shakes.)
While her poor body lay on the ground lifeless, everyone in the gym sprung into action. The weightlifting coach was on the phone with emergency medical services in less than a minute, and others were performing CPR on her immediately.
An ER doctor, three paramedics, and four firefighters arrived quickly to try and save her. As the EMS team pulled up to the gym, they noticed that everybody attending the gym class was kneeling outside in the grass in a circle praying for Tammy, while one person stayed inside with Tammy.
The EMS team performed 7 AED shocks for about 15 minutes and had to do a tracheostomy to give her an oxygen tube because her mouth was full of blood. Surprisingly, she took a few breaths in the 30 minutes that her heart wasn’t beating, which is rare and a good sign that her brain was still working. On the 7th AED shock, they got a pulse!
Medical professionals at the hospital in Austin, Texas decided to lower her body temperature and put her into a medically induced coma for 48 hours to try and save her brain from damage.
The doctors are unsure why she went into cardiac arrest (because believe me when I tell you she is insanely healthy and she’s only 30 years old), but it is an incredible miracle that she is alive and well today, especially considering 88% of people who go into cardiac arrest die, and the survivors typically have brain damage.
Tammy went on to tell me that they were going to be putting in a defibrillator later that week. If her heart were to stop again, the defibrillator would shock her heart back into a normal rhythm (hopefully it doesn’t ever happen again though).
It was surreal hearing that my best friend had been clinically dead for 30 minutes, she’d been in a medically induced coma, and was now alive to tell me about it, all while I was just living my day-to-day life not knowing it was happening. That following week was a rollercoaster of emotions for me, and especially for my friend Tammy. The most prominent emotion for me was gratitude though. I was so grateful that she was still alive.
There were a handful of circumstances that likely made the difference in her survival: the fact that it happened with people around her who were trained in CPR (CPR from bystanders is essential to survival), the fact that an ER doctor just happened to be riding around with the EMS team that day, and the fact that the EMS team happened to be near the gym when they got the call.
Tammy was able to leave the hospital without any brain damage, which is truly nothing short of a miracle. This whole experience has made me think differently about the world. Not only can life change an instant, but I feel like I need to be more prepared to help those around me if this ever happened in my presence. It also made me realize that miracles really can happen!