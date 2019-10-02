Senior Abbie Fuhriman not only led the Bear River girls’ varsity cross country team at the Cache-Box Invitational, she was the first to finish the race, setting the stage for a big win for the Bears.
Fuhriman took first in the race, held Friday, Sept. 27, in Wellsville, with a time of 19:27 minutes. Not only did she take home a title but the entire Bear River girls’ team took first overall, topping six other teams.
“Abbie was dedicated to her running this summer and has continued it this fall, even during soccer,” said Coach Dan Line. “To top it off she brings such a confidence and fun attitude to the team and loves all the girls.”
Line added that Fuhriman took the lead at the two-mile mark, passing two other opponents, and didn’t look back. This is the first time a Bear River girl has taken first at the Cache-Box Invite.
“She really broke the race open and strung it out. It really helped that she put pressure like that on the rest of the field,” Line added.
Junior Madison White took seventh overall with a time of 20:04 followed by sophomore Shylee Kofoed in ninth place at 20:11 and Liz Phillips in 10th place (20:25).
“Shylee and Liz are coming on so strong and Madison is getting closer and closer to the break out race she is determined to get,” Line said.
Sisters Naomi and Kenya Tomlinson also contributed to the Bears’ big win.
“Naomi was 15th overall (21:02) and was the number one fifth runner out of all the teams while Kenya continues to come back from an injury with a season best time of 22:40,” Line said.
Bear River took first in the race followed by Preston High and Ridgeline High.
While the girls’ varsity team saw success on the course, the boys’ varsity team from Bear River struggled, but still managed a solid finish from Peter Nielsen and Gabriel Wilson. Nielsen took 17th overall (17:24) and Wilson took 20th at 17:27. Junior Keyjun Hale (18:13), Ammon Hunter (18:17) and Kourtland Rasmussen (18:48) rounded out the pack for the boys’ varsity team. Overall the Bear River boys’ varsity team took eighth place.
“Peter has been determined to get back. He has been working hard without getting too frustrated. He is going to turn the corner really soon,” said Line. “Gabe will be a force come region.”
“We were hoping to be fourth even though we were short-handed. I still think that is where we should have been. The boys have some work to do if we want to go to state and finish as high at region that we could,” Line added. “We are pulling hard for them and we believe in them. Tremendous group of young men.”
Junior varsity teams from Bear River also fared will. The boys’ team took first while the girls took fourth place.
This week the Bears will travel to Pocatello, Idaho for the Bob Conley Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 3.