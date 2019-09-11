Senior Abbie Fuhriman is making her mark in the cross country world and representing Bear River High well as she placed eighth overall at the Wasatch Invitational meet at Solider Hollow on Saturday, Sept. 8. Fuhriman’s finish in 22:23 minutes helped the varsity girls’ team take fifth place overall out of 10 competing teams and 70 runners in this elite pre-season race.
Not far behind Fuhriman was junior Madison White, 13th place at 22:40 and sophomore Naomi Tomlinson followed in 35th place (24:12) as the third Lady Bear to finish the race. Sophomore Shylee Kofoed took 38th place (24:35) and junior Kenya Tomlinson took 60th place in 27:05 minutes.
This week the Bears’ teams will compete in a pre-region race at Utah State University in Logan, today, Wednesday, Sept. 11. They are also scheduled to attend the Brigham Young University Autumn Classic on Saturday, Sept. 14.