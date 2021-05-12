Orson Poulsen has gotten all the tiles laid down in the bathroom in his quilting cottage. “Now,” he says, “all I have to do on that project is put the grouting in.” However, he admits to still having to do some more finishing touches on the building.
Orson and Jeannette are very happy to see some of the pea plants coming up in their garden already. They bought some more seeds to plant. Orson has taken this season’s first irrigation turn. It lasts 21 hours. It starts on Thursday and ends on Friday throughout the summer. The couple has also purchased some tomato plants, but will keep them in the house for a while longer.
Orson has stopped his horse training for a while due to the summer’s farm workload.
Laura Wheatley says school will be out in early June. She will enjoy having all six girls home with her then. Georgia is interested in trying out for the play “Annie” for ages eight to 14. Everly is getting ready to join in softball fun for the summer; COVID-19 kept her out last year. Ruby is reading nicely now. She even read a book to Laura recently. All five girls are trying to get daughter No. 6, Kyra, to say her first word; however, nothing yet, but …
Boyd Udy is checking all the ranch fence lines and doing some fencing where needed.
Boyd says granddaughter Kynzee did good at a junior rodeo in Tremonton recently. She entered the pole and barrel events. Wife Kris is keeping busy at her job. Tyrell, Erin and son Boyd William are doing good up in Montana.
Jim and Starr Mitchell attended the St. Florence Church in Huntsville, Utah to be with granddaughter Gabriella Mitchell for her first Holy Communion. She wore a beautiful, full-length white dress given to her by her godmother.
After the ceremony, the family came back to Steven and Ashley Mitchell’s home for a big celebration. The meal included a baked ham, chicken, many salads and fruit, and a fully decorated sheet cake. Starr says “Lots of people were there to help Gabi celebrate. It was wonderful!” Also, Starr’s sister Tracy came from Illinois. She will stay for a month, mostly with Jim and Starr.
We all wish former resident Ron Porter a happy birthday.
Winnie Richman is planning her summer garden to contain tomatoes and cherry tomatoes. She is already watering flowers and decided she might as well add tomatoes to her labors.
Aaron Richman and wife April have been out to help Winnie as needed. They even did her chores and watering one night to allow her to relax one whole day. She has added two mares to feed and water for a while.
Saturday, May 1, Winnie watched the Kentucky Derby. It was a thrilling race from start to finish. Bob Baffert won his seventh Kentucky Derby. Winnie is excited to see if he can win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes this year with the same horse, so it will become a Triple Crown champion. The Preakness will be run on May 15 and the Belmont Stakes on June 5.
Although the Jazz games have been exciting, Winnie has also had some little projects to do during commercials and timeouts. Most recently she has sewn down some iron-on patches to her work Levi’s. “It sure beats safety pins to keep them in place,” she states emphatically.
Church for the two-hour long meetings was very nice. “I really like attending the Sunday School lessons, and hope I will be at my library job the coming week,” Winnie says.