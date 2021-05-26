Jim and Starr Mitchell would like to say “hi” to Bonnie at the senior center in Brigham City. The center is doing a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels selling one-liter bottles of pure vanilla extract for $25. Starr says “This is a very good price.” Call Bonnie at the center. Meals on Wheels delivers very good, nutritious meals to people who subscribe to their service.
Jim and Starr’s baby chicks have grown so fast that they have already been processed for food.
Gabi and Madi Mitchell are doing great. They were excited to visit with Starr’s sister Tracy. Tracy even jumped with them on their trampoline.
Since she is here in Utah, Tracy went down to Las Vegas to visit her mother in law. Starr’s brother Patrick went with her to help as he was needed. Tracy describes the drive as a long one, but she was glad she went. She enjoyed the trip both ways.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen went on a campout with the Good Sam Club for four days last week at the Hyrum Dam. Orson noted the mornings were chilly, but he and Jeannette were prepared with warm clothing. They were able to look at things and go down roads they hadn’t seen before.
When they went fishing, one of their group caught a huge fish … he was surprised and happy.
Potluck meals planned around a meat dish were delicious.
Orson has planted more in his garden now that he feels fairly certain that freezing is not a danger. He planted corn, beans, and quite a variety of pumpkins and squash. Once again, some volunteer crops have come up that he will leave in to see what they are. He suspects there will be some kind of squash.
Jeannette’s son is doing good in the quilting cottage. He has planted a whole bunch of tomatoes in the garden.
Orson and Jeannette have put a small quilt on their quilt frames in the quilting cottage. They are glad their living room in the main house is not full of a quilt.
Laura Wheatley says daughter Ruby had her violin recital last week. She did great and wasn’t even nervous. She played two songs by herself and another one as a duet with her teacher, Mr. Kirrah Petersen, in Thatcher.
Everly Wheatley had her gymnastics show last week and, according to her mother, “did great,” too.
The Wheatley family is enjoying the warmer weather, as it gets them out and going for walks.
Daughter No. 6, Kyra, has not said her first real word yet in spite of much encouragement from her older sisters.
Boyd Udy enjoyed seeing granddaughter Kynzee do well at another rodeo on Saturday in Tremonton. He says “She did good!”
Boyd is busy doing spring work at the ranch and doing firebreaks over at Northrop Grumman’s plant across the valley from the ranch.
Winnie Richman must warn people about a scam that happened to her. She wanted to order some things over the phone, but made a one-digit mistake in the telephone number to the place of the things. After much digging on the part of the number she called, Winnie hung up. It resulted in her bank ordering her a new card and canceling the old one. Beware!
All during the week, Winnie worried about and tried to get ready for branding her calves on Saturday. She is very grateful for all the help she got in this endeavor.
Son Aaron and wife April, and their oldest son Zach came, and Winnie’s granddaughters Britney and Marriah, and Marriah’s husband Ricky came, too. The girls fixed dinner of ham, potato salad, beans and chocolate cake. All did great work.
Aaron did most of the branding. A man from the Holmgren Ranch in Penrose gave the vaccinations (he was very fast), and Ricky Delacruz and Brantzen Richman, Winnie’s youngest grandson, crowded the calves up the alleyway to the restraining chute.
Richard Nicholas, Max Hanson and his wife Sheena, and their daughter on a paint Welsh-sized pony, brought the calves and cows to the corral where the calves were sorted away from their mothers until they were branded, vaccinated, earmarked, and the bull calves doctored. At one point, Winnie heard someone yell at a calf that refused to leave the chute. “Hey calf, there’s freedom in front of you!” Winnie was taking note of how many bull calves and how many heifer calves she had.
Once the cows and calves were separated, Richard and his family left. The rest of the work went very fast. Winnie counted 45 calves by the end of the time. Winnie also heard someone shout “Keep close to the calves as you move up the alleyway, or you’ll get kicked hard!” Brantzen did incredibly good work. Several times he had to pick the smallest calves up and take them to the chute. When it was all done — in a record time of two and a half hours — many helpers left before the meal to go to a hill climb to watch children participate in that. Those who stayed feasted on lunch, but Winnie was still left with many leftovers for her week’s meals.
Tony Gonzales and members of his family helped immeasurably, but still left before lunch. Winnie is very, very grateful for their help. They were fast, handled the cattle quietly, and did good work wherever they were.
Church is back to two hours now. This past Sunday, Winnie was in Sunday school and will be in the library next week. She is glad to be almost back to normal.
Winnie’s irises are big and beautiful. She has yellow, red, pale purple, and is hoping her orange one will come this year again. It is truly spectacular.