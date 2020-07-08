As recently as a month ago, Garland officials weren’t sure whether the long-running summer celebration of their city’s heritage would be able to happen this year.
While concerns about spreading the coronavirus have forced out some of the main events at Wheat & Beet Days, Mayor Todd Miller, the city council and the event committee worked together to come up with a plan designed to preserve the 90-year-old tradition while helping people stay safe.
“A lot of cities are canceling everything, and that’s not really a bad idea, but we feel we have a lot of things to be thankful for and celebrating,” Miller said. “We want to show everybody that we’re tough enough to stick through this and stick together.”
Attendees at this Saturday’s festivities won’t see the usual parade, and food-centered events like the library breakfast are also out, but Miller said there are still plenty of good times on tap.
The 5K fun run from the Garland Public Library to the city park is happening this year, but instead of a single start time, people are encouraged to follow the course at their own convenience to promote social distancing and avoid forming a crowd at the starting line. Participants can post their times and photos on the library’s Facebook page for a chance to win prizes, and fun run T-shirts are being sold online at www.garlandlibrary.org.
The PAWS for Applause dog agility trails are also on the schedule. The show put on by local 4-H members is always a crowd favorite, with dogs large and small guided by their young handlers through an obstacle course.
Teams from the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball will play a tournament at the park all day long, followed by a friendly rivalry game of softball between Garland and Tremonton at 6 p.m.
The city decided to keep its cook shack closed for the day this year, instead turning food service over to privately run food trucks that will be dishing up goodies on site throughout the day and evening.
There will also be a variety of vendors in attendance. Miller said the city has waived vendor fees for the day, and those who haven’t yet made arrangements can still get in on the action by calling the city.
Live music will take over the park at 8 p.m. Opie’s Alumni, Dixon, and Haze with special guests Factory Street will provide the tunes leading up to a fireworks show at 10 p.m. to cap the festivities.
Miller said the Wheat & Beet lineup this year strikes a balance between “keeping things as normal as possible” and adapting to the reality of the situation.
“We’re making something good out of this summer,” he said. “We can’t be held down by this virus.”