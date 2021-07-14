Garland City held its annual summer celebration last week. The event’s name was changed from Wheat & Beet Days to Garland City Days, but the festivities on hand were much like past years with a parade, softball games, food trucks and a host of activities for revelers off all ages to celebrate the city’s heritage.
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
After discovering their mutual cheating boyfriend, 3 Utah and Idaho women moved into a bus to see the West together
-
New LEGO store opens in Garden City
-
New Logan High principal selected for upcoming school year
-
Cache Valley native named Ms. USA Universal 2021
-
From Angie’s to Zanavoo, here are the ABC’s of Cache Valley