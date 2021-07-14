Support Local Journalism

Garland City held its annual summer celebration last week. The event’s name was changed from Wheat & Beet Days to Garland City Days, but the festivities on hand were much like past years with a parade, softball games, food trucks and a host of activities for revelers off all ages to celebrate the city’s heritage.

