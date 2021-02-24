In the past, Garland City has faced challenges with generating interest among its citizens in running for public office.
That was not the case when a vacancy opened up on the city council recently following the resignation of James Munns. Five candidates threw their hat in the ring to fill the open seat, prompting a public interview process during the council’s last meeting on Feb. 3.
All of the candidates – Jeanette Atkinson, Danny Austin, William Brighton, Steven Peacock and former councilmember Kevin Stay — took a few minutes to introduce themselves and take questions from the council.
After a short period of deliberation, the council voted 2-1 in favor of Peacock, a native of Carbon County in east-central Utah.
Peacock retired four years ago from a management position at Smith’s grocery stores, where he spent three decades overseeing energy efficiency efforts and maintenance budgets. He said he also was responsible for managing dozens of employees, and has done his share of both hiring and firing.
“I ran the gamut of dealing with people, basically,” Peacock told the city council. “I have great people skills as a hands-on manager.”
He said he and his wife fell in love with Garland’s rural, hometown vibe when they visited, and came to an agreement that the city would be a great place to spend their retirement.
“I have lived in the city, but it’s not my cup of tea,” he said. “The reason my wife and I moved here, no matter where you go, somebody always says ‘Hi.’”
While he has retired from Smith’s, Peacock hasn’t given up working, as he now holds a position in the service department at Heritage Ford, just south of the Garland border in Tremonton. He said his experience will be useful to the city’s planning and infrastructure efforts, including improving energy efficiency, and wants to maintain the small-town charm while balancing it with all the growth that has been happening recently.
“I know we have to grow, but I think we need to keep it as small and tight-knit as we can,” Peacock said.
Garland Mayor Todd Miller said he was grateful to see so much interest in the open position, and encouraged all those who applied to maintain their interest in public service.
“This is what city government is all about,” Miller said. “We need a cross section of the population that wants to be involved, that loves where they live and want to make it a better place.”
There will be more opportunities this fall, as three city council seats, including Peacock’s, and the mayor’s seat will be up for grabs in an election this November.