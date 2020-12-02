With construction now under way on a brand new, $8.7 million wastewater treatment facility, residents of Garland will now be paying $5 more per month for sewer services to help cover the cost of the project.
The Garland City Council approved the rate increase as expected at its most recent meeting, meaning residents will now see monthly charges of $43 for wastewater collection and treatment services. It’s the first of two planned rate hikes, with another $5 increase coming at a yet-to-be-determined date.
Garland Mayor Todd Miller said the city eventually needs to be charging $48 a month in order to pay back the bonds needed to finance construction of the facility, but officials decided to spread the increase out in steps to help ease the cost burden on residents.
“This isn’t something where we just decided today we’re gonna do this,” Miller said. “This has been seven or eight years in the making.”
Garland has been working for several years to build its own sewer plant after being hooked into the Tremonton system for decades. Miller said the move to get off the Tremonton system will mean cost savings for Garland residents, even after the rate increases, and will allow Garland more flexibility and autonomy in its own economic development efforts.
“If we just stuck with Tremonton’s plant, we would be paying more than $50 a month and would have zero control over any of this process,” he said. “We’re gonna be paying $48 and own our own plant, which has a lot of advantages. We can decide what developments, subdivisions, industry, commerce — anything we want to come in. Right now, all that is at the mercy of Tremonton giving us permission.”
Representatives for Sunrise Engineering, the firm hired by the city last year to oversee the project, said it is on schedule for pouring a cement foundation in mid-December. Workers have encountered some expected issues with water at the site on the banks of the Malad River, and have been working to install drain lines around the perimeters of buildings that will be going up in the coming months.
The city’s agreement with Spindler Construction, the general contractor on the project, calls for the facility to be completed by October 2021.
Miller said city officials understand the extra burden that the rate increase places on Garland residents, especially those on fixed incomes, but said it will be worth it in the end.
“It doesn’t go without a lot of thought. Everybody on this council has been working on this tirelessly and agreed that this is the right thing to do for this city,” he said. “We’re past the point of no return, and we’re still gonna be cheaper with our own plant than with Tremonton.”