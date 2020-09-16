After years of planning, Garland City is ready to break ground on a new wastewater treatment facility of its own.
At a meeting earlier this month, the Garland City Council approved a resolution authorizing up to $6,625,000 in bonds to pay for the new sewer plant, allowing the city to disconnect from the Tremonton system it has been using.
Financing for the project will come from a combination of loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, State of Utah, and Zions Bank. Garland Mayor Todd Miller said grants will cover 20 percent of the cost, with the remaining 80 percent being financed at an interest rate of 1.5 percent.
Construction can begin once the bond financing is finalized. Spindler Construction, which submitted the lowest bid, will have 300 days to complete the project along 1400 South near the banks of the Malad River.
While costs for the project have increased sharply over the last several years, Miller said negotiations with Spindler and Sunrise Engineering have resulted in a $1.7 million savings from the original bid, with the potential to cut another $200,000 in costs.
The city received a permit in August from the Utah Department of Water Quality to proceed with the project.
“We’re in a good position with this,” Miller said.
He said Spindler is looking to have all the earthwork done and concrete poured before the end of October, and depending on the weather may be able to work through the winter to have it done as soon as possible.
The city has been working to replace old sewer lines and related infrastructure over several years, but construction of the sewer plant itself has run into numerous delays. The city restarted the bidding process last year, bringing on Sunrise Engineering to replace Cascade Earth Sciences, the firm that was formerly hired to do the engineering work. Garland also parted ways with Rupp Trucking & Excavating and started a new open bidding process, which resulted in the selection of Spindler to do the work.
The monthly cost to residents who will be connected to the new plant is yet to be determined. Previous estimates have ranged from about $35 to $45 per month.