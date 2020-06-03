Garland City is moving forward with plans for its annual Wheat & Beet Days celebration, but things will look different this year.
City leaders are putting together a plan for Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11, to hold festivities while seeking a balance between deeply held city traditions and public health concerns.
Exactly what the celebration will look like is not known for sure due to the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Garland Mayor Todd Miller said it’s important to get a plan in motion.
“Medically, nobody knows where we’re going to be exactly by that point,” Miller said. “The governor started to open things up faster than expected, and it wouldn’t be a surprise for some counties like (Box Elder) that have had very minimal cases to open up faster and lower the restrictions.”
Miller said he is open to a range of possibilities for what this year’s event will look like.
“I’m open all the way clear from a full-on parade, cook shack, booths, the whole thing if that’s where we want to go, all the way down to fireworks only,” he said.
Some would prefer the cautious end of that spectrum. City Councilmember Linda Bourne said it might be in everyone’s best interest to limit this year’s event to fireworks because of the health restrictions in place, and regroup for next summer.
“If we want it to be successful, I think we need to have it on a good year when we can make it successful,” Bourne said.
Miller said he would prefer to see as many traditional elements of the weekend as possible.
“It’s a wild card, no doubt about it. For me, it’s worth it,” he said. “I love Wheat & Beet Days. I love the party. I love the celebration part of it. I love everybody getting a chance to come out.”
After discussing the issue at its most recent meeting, the Garland City Council came up with a tentative plan. The biggest change at this point is that there will likely be no traditional parade or children’s parade.
“If you wanted to do a parade, you could just tell everybody to just sit in family groups and make sure there’s six feet between family groups,” Miller said. “We’ve got plenty of space all the way up and down Main Street.”
However, he said there is “no way we could throw candy,” which is the main reason kids come to the parade.
The city is also planning on staying out of the food service part of the festivities, including canceling the library benefit breakfast and keeping its “cook shack” closed for the weekend. Instead, the plan is to bring in privately run food trucks.
The Garland Children’s Theater typically kicks off Wheat & Beet Days with its annual summer play, but announced on May 22 that this year’s production would be canceled.
However, some key parts of Wheat & Beet Days will go on as usual.
Miller said the annual fireworks display that traditionally closes the festivities is the one event from which he’s not willing to back off.
“I don’t want to go any lower than fireworks only, simply because there’s no reason we’d have to cancel fireworks,” Miller said.
He said the city budgets about $3,500 for fireworks, and having a fireworks display wouldn’t create a social distancing problem.
“You can see our fireworks from anywhere in Tremonton or Garland, and I think it’s saying ‘look, we’re not defeated here.’ We might be keeping our distance. We might be modifying. But we’re still really, really happy to be garland citizens. And that’s a minimum part of our budget.”
Miller also said the annual Lil’ Miss and Lil’ Mister Pageant will happen on Friday night.
On Saturday, the current plan calls for the fun run, softball games, and a concert in the park, followed by the fireworks.
Councilmember Roger Ogborn he would like to plan on as many events as possible, with a disclaimer that everything is subject to new developments.
“If we did have Wheat & Beet Days, it would probably be the most successful Wheat & Beet Days we’ve had for a long time because everybody’s going to want to get out of their house and do something,” Ogborn said.