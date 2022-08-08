Garland will hold a public hearing next week as the city plans to raise its property tax rate by nearly 28%.
Utah law allows cities to raise taxes if a majority of the governing body, typically the city council, votes for the increase. The state Truth in Taxation process requires a city to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers of the increase before voting on it.
The Garland City Council will hold a public hearing during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 7 p.m. in the city building at 72 N. Main St.
According to the Truth in Taxation notice submitted by the city, the annual property tax bill on a residence valued at $317,000 — the average home price in the city — would go up $129 to $593. For a business of the same value, the increase would be about $235, for a total charge of $1,078.
The amount is higher on the commercial side because businesses are taxed at 100% of their assessed value, whereas the tax on homes is calculated based on 55% of their value.
Under the proposal, Garland City would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 27.81% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue, excluding eligible new growth.
Garland officials encourage anyone seeking more information about the tax increase to call the city offices at (435) 257-3118.