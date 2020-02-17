George Bench
George Kenneth Bench, Jr., 82, passed away February 15, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born January 2, 1938 in Logan, Utah, to George Kenneth Bench, Sr. and Ruby Packer Bench.
George married LaVada Mae Deakin in Tremonton, Utah on July 5, 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple on October 5, 1960.
George has lived in Logan, Utah; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Howell, Utah. He attended Logan High School. After high school, George joined the Army and served for three years. He worked at Thiokol Corporation and retired after 29 years of service.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop of the Howell Ward and later served in the Texas Houston Mission with his favorite companion, Lavada. Together they were ordinance workers in the Logan and Brigham temples.
George loved his family with his whole heart, and always made sure we knew it. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years; children, Julia (Alan) Johnson, Howell, UT; Steven (Jolyn) Bench, Tremonton, UT; Brenda (Fritz) Ross, Tremonton, UT; Jason (Teri) Bench, Orem, UT; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Ron) McBride, Smithfield, UT.
Preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; two sons, David and Keith; one grandson, Darrin; two great-grandchildren, Taggen and Lucy; four sisters, and one brother.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E., Tremonton). There will also be a viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Howell Ward Chapel (16035 N. 17400 W., Howell) and a funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
Special thanks to all the emergency responders; Bear River Valley Hospital; and McKay Dee ICU staff. Thank you for treating him with love and respect. Thank you to Bishop Craig Hawkes from the Howell Ward.
