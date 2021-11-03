Harry and Rhonda Thornley Gephart celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 3, 2021 with their family at the Timbermine in Ogden.
Harry and Rhonda were married Nov. 3, 1961 and later on their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Harry and Rhonda have enjoyed their involvement in the church and the community over these past 60 years.
Harry and Rhonda are the proud parents of four loving children: Lisa (Jeff) Firth, Tremonton; Robyn (Bart) Watts, Lehi; Marc, Daybreak, South Jordan; and Erin (Jon) Siffing, Naperville, Illinois. They are also the grandparents on nine and great grandparents of 11 — all wonderful children.
Rhonda had the opportunity of teaching at Bear River High School for 22 years and after retiring, Utah State University hired her as supervisor of student teachers in Box Elder County. She loves teaching and is a wonderful teacher.
Harry worked and ran the family business, Gephart Stores Co. Inc., working with his dad Wesley for 20 years and continuing on after his dad’s death for 15 more years. He also worked at Morton Thiokol for eight years and Crump Reese Motors for 13 years.
Harry and Rhonda had the privilege of serving as ordinance workers in the Brigham City Temple and a two-year service mission at the Employment Resource Center, also in Brigham City, as well as continuing to serve the Lord in various church callings in the wards.
Harry and Rhonda enjoy singing. Rhonda has sung with the women’s singing group “The Reflections” for over 45 years, and Harry is currently a member of the Bear River Valley Chorale, directed by Brian Petersen.
If Harry and Rhonda had to choose a motto, it would probably be “It is better to wear out than to rust out.”
Thanks to the great people of the Bear River Valley for all the love and support we have received from you for all these many years.