Box Elder School District (BESD) Foundation was started on November 23, 1982. The mission of the Box Elder School District Foundation is, “To build enduring partnerships between communities and schools.” The Foundation will complement the financial resources of Box Elder School District by enriching the education experience in fine arts, program enhancement and technology. Program enhancement includes sponsoring scholarships, field trips, and school projects. Technology contributions have included the purchase of numerous sets of classroom calculators, computers, and the library circulation management systems.
The Foundation is the legal agency designated to receive financial gifts made to the schools of Box Elder School District.
The Foundation operates with no paid staff. Board members donate their time. One hundred percent of the contributions go directly to schools.
Stan Leslie has been the Foundation President for quite some time and has done a great job. He will be replaced this summer by President Elect Preston Checketts. Darrell Eddington is the Executive Director. The Foundation currently has 17 Board Members.
The main function of the Foundation is to raise money to support scholarships (found on our web site listed below) and programs to improve the quality of learning for all the students in the school district. We support the fine arts, STEM and many unique school projects. Fund raisers include a golf tournament, an ATV ride, Amazon Smile, Get Away Today, Smith’s Fresh Value Inspiring Donations, and donations from wonderful community members and school employees. The Foundation has also received grants from the Marie Eccles Caine Foundation, United Way of Northern Utah, Nucor Steel, Northrop Grumman, and Quarters for Christmas. Donations made to the Foundation are tax deductible.
Information about the Foundation and how you can go about donating can be found on the BESD Web Page. Go to www.besd.net/foundation. Once you get there you can learn more about the foundation, how to donate, scholarships available, and the bylaws and policies of the Foundation.
Please check out the Foundation Web Page and find a way to help the students in our great school district.
— Superintendent Steve Carlsen