The fall season in Utah officially started on Sept. 23, and just in time for the end of the harvest season, Shaffer Farms is holding their third annual Fall Festival this week.
Shaffer Farms is a family run business offering produce during peak season, mid-July to Oct. 4. During that season they sell locally grown produce including their famous corn, squash, beans and tomatoes as well as peaches and a variety of melons. They even have potatoes brought in from Idaho.
Brent and Colleen Shaffer head up the operation with their adult children and their spouses. Jeff and Whitney Miller, Jordan and Jessica Argyle and Bailey and Tiffany Shaffer. They also employ the “help” of their six grandchildren, all under the age of 8. It’s very much a family affair.
While the men do a lot of the farming end of the business the women run the day-to-day business operations at the barn, but in the end it’s a family wide effort that helps keep it going and successful. All chip in when needed.
When business gets too busy for the family to handle themselves they do hire help. One of their more “experienced” helpers is a 93 year old gentleman that will step up once the kids go back to school in August to help pick produce.
For Whitney, however, being outside and with customers is what she loves the most about the family business.
“I love to do this the most,” Whitney said pointing the stands of produce for sale. She added she also enjoys visiting with customers and thinking up new ideas to add to the booming family business. Whitney hopes to add sandwiches, all handmade, during produce season next year.
“We’re going to try and use our produce as much as possible,” she said about the upcoming venture. It keeps her plenty busy.
Once again the family friendly site will bring back their fall festival to close out the season and will include a family favorite activity- hayrides through the pumpkin patch, as well as games and activities for children of all ages. Guests can enjoy a straw maze, face painting, hay slide, fall themed games and their most popular attraction, the corn box. It’s a customer appreciation event they like to host for all the support they receive throughout the year.
The corn box is a sensory activity for children to dig in corn kernels using sand toys or to just roll around and play. This simple and wholesome activity has become a favorite for younger guests who may bring home a kernel or two in a shoe or a pocket as a souvenir from the farm.
The Shaffer family discussed the possibility of doing a wheat filled box but Colleen quickly nixed that idea.
“Oh they would be picking wheat out of their pockets forever!” She said with a laugh. They decided to go with corn kernels instead.
Shaffer Farms will also bring back their hay slide and straw maze and will feature food from J. Brian’s Smokehouse, hot cocoa, candy apples and much more.
Last year Whitney, the families designated cashier during the fall festival, estimated they sold about 450 individual tickets. Each year the popularity of the festival grows and grows as more and more people make the trek to Garland to visit the farm.
“I love that its low key and people come and they hang out and visit. We just don’t do that enough anymore,” Colleen said. “We’re always running our kids here and running our kids there. We don’t just kick back and slow down. It’s just a time warp for a little bit of time.”
Weather permitting they may have to adjust some activities, including limited hay rides if the ground is too muddy. Shaffer Farms offers five acres of pumpkins to choose just the right one to take home and each hayride ticket includes one pumpkin per person. Customers can also skip the hayride and choose an already picked pumpkin from their large selection.
This year’s dates and hours are Friday, Sept. 27, and Monday, Sept. 30, they will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 12 to 5 p.m. Individual tickets are $6 per person and include a pumpkin of your choosing during the hayride, or a family pass for $25 (also with hayrides and pumpkins).
Shaffer Farms is located at 15158 N. 4550 W. in East Garland just off SR-30 (Valley View Highway) near the Fielding town entrance. They can be found on Facebook or email (shafferfarms01@gmail.com) or by phone, (435) 279-3108.