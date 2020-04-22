So here we are — still. Some of us are very exact in our efforts to stay home and stay safe; some of us are kind of trying to stay safe and some of us are really bad at the effort. No matter which pattern you choose, please don’t cough on me!
In an effort to battle the boredom, I have begun to move furniture. Not in the room, but from room to room. Looks good and takes muscle and navigational skills. Also, I have been rearranging those little touches that make a room more comfy.
Amazing what was in the basement. Not having been used for many a month, these articles give a breath of fresh air to the place. Next, maybe I will have to dust those books in the library.
Kudos to all those parents home schooling their offspring. New schedules, new problems, and also new joys. And perhaps a new appreciation to all those mothers who, years ago, did the same thing for their families. Thanks to those educators who prepare and distribute materials in an effort to keep our students current in their school skills. Thanks to those talented seamstresses who make masks and share with the rest of us.
Farmers are cheerfully burning ditches and consequently other things not wishing to be burned. Things are greening up fast. Some households have even turned on the outside water and beginning to water yards. Definitely signs of spring.
Well, Corinne City cleanup is still on the schedule. From May 13-17, containers will be available for yard debris. Please be careful of those items placed there — no hazardous material, old couches, etc.
Jansen Young was baptized last week. He is the son of Jana and Craig Young of the Corinne First Ward.