Laura Wheatley says her daughter Nora and she went outside during the recent snowstorm to catch snowflakes on their tongues. Later that day, daughters Ruby and Nora, along with Laura, went outside and splashed in puddles left by melting snow. They had “a ton of fun!”
The Wheatley daughter who has been participating in basketball games this winter, Georgia, had her last game last week. Georgia made two points and helped her team win. Laura feels that basketball has been a really positive experience for Georgia.
The Wheatley family had fun making Valentine’s Day boxes. Everly made her box to look like a platypus. Ruby made hers to look like a Panda, and Georgia made hers to look like a butterfly. They all enjoyed the activity.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are very, very grateful for the wet snow that has fallen on Promontory. They know it will definitely help the ground.
Jim called his father in Texas to wish him a happy 91st birthday. He is doing good with his power problem, since he has acquired a generator for his house.
Starr had an opportune moment to teach her granddaughters about compromising. Their school is only two blocks away, but one wanted to take the car all the way and the other wanted to walk. Starr said “We’ll compromise. We’ll drive one block and walk one block.” Both girls seemed to accept the compromise. Starr says “It’s hard to please both girls at one time, but the compromise worked!”
Starr’s brother Patrick came to dinner during the week. Gabi and Madi love to help Starr cook meals. They also willingly help clean up after the cooking is done.
Jeannette Poulsen visited with friends on Friday at Marie Roche’s home, and also learned more about crocheting from Marie.
Jeannette has had her first COVID-19 vaccination last week. She did well afterwards.
The Poulsen quilting cottage just needs several finishing touches to be finally finished. All are happy about that.
The horses Orson is training are doing real well. He anticipates putting another month on them before he is done. He is spending this extra time just to be sure of them.
Orson says spring is coming, and then he’ll be really busy.
Boyd and Kris Udy had a really good weekend. They heard from all their family, Tyrell and Erin and Boyd William up in Montana are doing really good.
Boyd is hauling three horses for Kynzee and two friends to participate in their 4-H horse club. All are having a great time.
Winnie Richman had to cancel her LOF on her Jetta because even though it is an intrepid little car, it just will not go uphill in wet snow, even with good tires. She will reschedule in better weather.
Winnie got her first COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday, and had no adverse effects. She will get her second one in March.
On Thursday, Winnie met sister and brother in law Pam and Jack Apodaca at J.C.’s Diner in Elwood for breakfast. It was to celebrate Pam’s birthday. The meal was delicious! She then went down to Brigham City to shop for the week.
Friday and Saturday were very restful home days for Winnie. Sunday, Winnie joined her whole ward at church for the one-hour sacrament meeting. She then went home and took a nap.
Aaron and April came later that afternoon to feed the cows. “Thank you so very much,” Winnie says, and the cows “moo” in assent.