Orson and Jeannette Poulsen camped out at Hyrum State Park Monday, Tuesday and came home later on Wednesday. They enjoyed six other couples’ company in the open air. All were members of the Good Sam Club. One evening, they were participating in karaoke. During this time there, Jeannette did a lot of reading and Orson took some various items of leatherwork to fill in between conversational times.
Orson has had to spray the weeds around their home. Pulling just seemed to cultivate the ones pulling missed! The couples’ garden is doing well with the potatoes, beans, peas and onions coming up. Orson expressed surprise that they have some volunteer squash coming up from last year’s garden. He says “I don’t know what kind it is yet.” He will plant some corn soon.
The Promontory community welcomes Tyson King, who bought the Wheatleys’ home recently.
Laura Wheatley says the girls haven’t worn out the sidewalk in front of their home yet, but “they’re working at it.”
All the ambulatory Wheatley girls and Laura planted flowers of all kinds, as well as a few bushes. The bushes need trimming, as does the hedge.
Ruby Wheatley turned six on May 19. The family had an enjoyable birthday with her. Baby Kyra is getting around by rolling.
Boyd Udy is riding two of his mares to get them in shape for the Fort Ranch 2020 Foal Sale on June 27.
Boyd says his first round of firebreaks is almost completed. In his spare time, he is helping Kris put out more signs. He feels she is doing good with her campaign.
Boyd and Kris attended the Anderson Livestock Auction in Willard on Tuesday. They were very grateful for the warm welcome from the owner, Jerry Anderson, and the auctioneer, Richard Holmgren, and say “Thank you!”
Winnie Richman had a very slow week. She stayed home Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. WOW!
On Tuesday, Winnie met her real estate agent for a small lunch at Maddox. They enjoyed their meal while doing a lot of business.
Wednesday, Winnie began cleaning the steer corral. She only did a little bit, but it looks nicer. She will be glad when all the cleaning up is done.
Wednesday was also second-oldest granddaughter Marriah’s birthday. Winnie cleaned up and took her a card and gift.
Friday, Winnie met her tax man for the first time. She drove to Logan for the meeting. She learned a lot about taxes and received several assignments. She gives thanks to Brent Hoggan for the use of one of his empty office rooms at Olsen & Hoggan.
Saturday, sons Aaron and Lyle and grandson Brantzen came to the ranch and really cleaned up a place for further improving of the steer corral. Winnie cleaned up some of the corral where they weren’t working. A lot remains to be done, however. The three men also put two of the bulls on the mountain, and the third bull in the corral with Winnie’s six heifers. Hopefully these six girls will become first-calf heifers next spring. “Thank you, Aaron, Brantzen and Lyle,” Winnie says gratefully. “You did great!”
While reading the May 25 issue of Time magazine, Winnie saw an article in The Briefs section (as told to Abigail Abrams) about a gentleman who is leading the Utah Navajo COVID-19 relief program. His name is Pete Sands. He is a lifeline for his community. He helps physically, as well as a distributor of food, firewood and medical supplies — whatever is needed. He is also a listening ear or quiet conversationalist.
After telling about his experiences, which have qualified him as one of Time magazine’s Frontline HEROES, he ends the story with the following wonderful words: “… I understand why people want to open businesses, but this is a time where there’s something that’s smarter, faster than us: this virus. All we can do is focus on our part of the country, and try our best to keep the virus from spreading. Right now’s a good time for people to really start working together.”