Kris Udy is still campaigning. She and Boyd have placed pinwheels on some of her larger campaign signs for greater visibility. They have traveled to Mantua, too. Kris appreciates the help of all her friends, including Peter Knudson, who has pledged his support.
“The mosquitos sure are bad!” Boyd says, swatting as he talks. He is still riding his horses to get them in shape for the great Fort Ranch Quarterhorse Sale on June 27. The cowboys will gather the mares and colts next week to place numbers on them for the sale. Boyd says “See you at the sale.”
As Starr Mitchell was giving this week’s news, she was instructing her granddaughters Gabi and Madi in the art of making pancakes for their dinner.
The Mitchells’ garden is doing great. Gabi and Madi helped pick fresh peas from the vines. They also learned quickly how to get the peas from the pods and into their mouths. “They couldn’t seem to get enough of them,” Starr says.
Although the little girls were only at Promontory for three days, they made good use of their time. They played all over on the swings, riding the four-wheeler with grandpa Jim, and helping Starr in the kitchen.
Starr says Kent’s in Brigham City has a great sale on cases of raspberries and strawberries. She uses this fruit in many different ways.
Laura Wheatley and family have met more new neighbors. These wonderful people have come with dinners and other delicious treats. The Wheatley family is very grateful.
Laura’s sister, Betty Jo, came to visit the Wheatleys’ new home for the first time. She brought her children, too. They and the Wheatley five played with water in baskets for splash-time fun.
Zane’s parents, Dave and Janie Wheatley, came to dinner Sunday. All had a good time.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove up to a campground in Ririe, Idaho. They had full hookups and enjoyed the sights in the area without their new fifth-wheel home. They also drove over to Rexburg to visit a couple they met on their mission to Nauvoo, Illinois. The couple introduced them to several friends, and the group played several different games. “It was fun,” Orson says.
The Poulsen garden is producing a great amount of peas now. Due to the wet weather, Orson and Jeannette haven’t harvested any yet. They will wait for the muddy conditions to dry a little first.
Jeannette and friends haven’t enjoyed crocheting class at Marie Roche’s home because of the coronavirus prohibitions. She says she missed Marie, as well as the wonderful lessons to be learned.
Winnie Richman enjoyed a day at home Monday. Steve Peterson helped Winnie hook up her plow to the big tractor, even though it was to wet to plow. “Thank you, Steve,” she says gratefully. For dinner, Winnie ate some more of dear friend Paulina Robinette’s pork-and-bean casserole. “It sure is good,” Winnie says, “but there sure is still a lot left!”
Tuesday, Winnie drove her truck out onto the land she wants to put firebreaks in. She was very glad to have four-wheel drive engaged so she could get back to dry ground. Obviously, it was still too wet to plow.
Not to be daunted by wet land, Winnie changed from her work clothes to town clothes, loaded the dish of pork and bean casserole, and went to town. She called to be sure Aaron and April would be home, and stopped there first. They came out and took the dish and gave Winnie a delicious, ooey-gooey popcorn ball that April made herself. The caramel was just right — not sticky, and very good.
Wednesday, Winnie tried to fix a bad leak in one of the hoses down at the barn. The only result of her trying to was to contain the leak from the huge spray to a steady, if less, flow. “It is good enough until I find a better way,” she says. “I do not want to buy another hose!”
Also Wednesday, Winnie took the tractor and plow and worked the beginning of a firebreak at her lease place to protect her owners’ beautiful outbuildings and home and turkey run. The turkeys gobbled their protest at the noise of the tractor going past their enclosure. “Oh well, turkey lurkeys. You are now protected from a fire,” Winnie muttered.
On the way home, she also plowed a double-plow width on her north fenceline to stop any fires over the fence there — if a fire comes.
Thursday, Darin Nicholas came and made 18 post holes along the perimeter of Winnie’s steer corral. “It will look so good when the ties I have are planted and the fence panels are in place. Thank you, Darin,” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday, son Aaron and his friend Alma Higley, and Alma’s dog Sweetie, an Australian shepherd, came out to help Winnie with a lot of ranch chores. Aaron and Alma also painted Winnie’s new building Aaron made for her last year. Winnie’s brush roller didn’t have enough mat to it, but Aaron had one that did. The paint was then forced into the grain of the wood. One gallon wasn’t enough, so Winnie will get two more soon.
Sunday, son Lyle and his son Brantzen, and Lyle’s dear friend Tony Gonzalez and his two sons, Tazen and Tagun, came out to plant Winnie’s ties in the steer corral perimeter. They also put up some of the panels between the ties. It looks great! “Thank you boys so very much,” Winnie says.
Winnie then enjoyed feeding her herd of cats, and having a late at-home church.