Just want you to know how much it is appreciated when our citizens in Portage notice something might not be right and take action to either investigate it, call someone that could have the knowledge of it, or call the people in charge.
Being one person on the Portage Town Council, I am grateful for these calls or notices so that we can move on the actions above. I had a call not long ago and they were concerned about new smoke rising north of town. Thank you for making that call. It doesn't matter how small the inquiry might be, but it could save heartache and trouble for another. Just wanted to say THANK YOU.
While meeting and visiting with the Van Tassells (fairly new to our community — they live on the Cemetery Road), we met a new dog that had dropped by and wanted to get to know them. He is a black-and-white, medium-sized dog, pretty friendly. Their dog was not pleased, but I know what it’s like to have dogs that like to protect their territory.
Dena was telling us that they own five acres and are going to put pasture for cattle all the way to the road going up the canyon. How great is it to have new people in Portage? She also pointed out the house that Matthew and Mariah Huggins have moved into. I think I need to pay more attention to planning and zoning along with my road department.
The Smiths are moving in next door to the Van Tassells and they are all bringing families into the town. If you have not met them, stop by and say “Hello.” Fun to meet all these new people.
We keep having escapees out our backyard. Scruffy, our little Pomeranian, can just about get out of any fence around our yard (chicken wire not so easy). So we called Jesse Clark and he brought his cousin, Dallas, to see if they could help put fencing up so that Scruffy cannot go visiting. They did a great job. I know this because said dog cannot, or has not, left the yard.
During the visit afterwards we had Illi, the little girl who lives with her family downstairs, come upstairs with her dad to show the boys her pet ball python snake. Illi is five years old and, just to note, I HATE snakes! She can't bring the snake up unless it is specifically invited. They were so excited to see this “dumb” snake and loved having it wind around their hands and arms. It is about 18 inches long, but still, eww … gave me the willies.
We had a great visit with these young men and you know what is remarkable about young men? They can get down on the ground and jump back up like it’s the easiest thing in the world! WOW — it's fun to be grandparents, but we can't do that.
We had a few anxious hours last week looking for some good friends who are elderly, and it looked like they had not come home the night before. I drove by after the council meeting and they were not home at 8:30 p.m. I know they don't drive after dark.
I didn't think much about it, and then a neighbor called me when we were in Logan the next day and said she thought they had not been home all night. This constituted a search with family and friends looking for them. I called the family to see if maybe they had left town to visit, which they don't usually do, and their daughter called the police in the area and also in Malad to help with the search.
We were all praying and searching, hoping for the best, and the best happened. The neighbor said all of a sudden they received a knock on the door, and there the lost were standing in front of her. What a relief. These people are family to us and when I spoke with the wife I told her to realize how many people, blood or not blood family, really love them and look out for them. We were all so grateful that they were OK.
HAVE A GREAT WEEK EVERYONE!