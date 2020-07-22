Jim and Starr Mitchell express their gratitude to the mosquito abatement division for coming past their home very slowly, a day and a half after they had been called. Before that, neither of the couple could venture out to water or tend their property because of the huge amount of the bugs. “Thank you again,” they say. “We really appreciate it!”
The Mitchells took their granddaughters to a cool, shady park in Ogden last week. They all played there for most of the morning. When they arrived back at the house, the girls played on their trampoline in the backyard. Otherwise, the girls are doing good.
On her way to town, Starr saw a couple of dead snakes in the road. She backed up and discovered they were rattlesnakes, and someone had cut off their rattles.
The rest of the week, the Mitchells were trying to beat the heat. They set up a small swimming pool in their backyard for their dogs, who really enjoyed the opportunity to cool off.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen are enjoying lots of peas from their garden. The rest of the garden is doing real well. Orson notes if one sees a flower on a long stem from one of the vegetable bushes, it will not produce a fruit; however, if one can see tiny vegetable-looking fruits with an unopened flower on the end, it will develop into an edible fruit. “The garden sure takes a lot of water,” Orson says.
Orson, with Jeannette’s help, is fixing up their new fifth-wheel house trailer. They are sewing curtains to help keep out the heat and light for greater comfort. Orson has torn out the old carpeting, and is replacing it with hardwood flooring.
Both Poulsens are feeling much better than they did last week. They came Sunday morning to serve Winnie Richman the sacrament in her home. They all enjoyed good, spirited conversation afterwards.
The Zane Wheatley family is getting used to their new home and the city noises surrounding it. They are getting in a lot of walking. The girls even request walking to the library so they can ride their scooters. The girls also enjoy playing in the splash pad at Shuman Park.
Laura reports having just enough land for a garden, “but not this year.”
Zane has his very own semi now, and is involved in doing his own business with it.
Laura is glad to report all the grandparents are doing well.
Wednesday, Boyd Udy, Don Adams and Cody Hill rode their horses up onto Winnie Richman’s pasture to earmark three calves missed at the name branding back in May. One of the calves got up afterwards really angry and chased after Boyd.
Boyd and Kris drove up to West Yellowstone just to see it, and to meet son Tyrell Udy and his wife and son. “Little Boyd is a real character,” Boyd says proudly.
Tuesday morning, Winnie Richman met Dr. Connors at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. He will be on hand during Winnie’s coming heart surgery in case something happens that his expertise as an open-heart surgeon is needed.
Tuesday afternoon, Winnie had a CT angiogram to determine if her veins are big enough to do this valve replacement surgery. The outcome is that her veins are large enough for this type of surgery. Yes!
Wednesday, Boyd Udy and friends earmarked three calves born after the early May branding at the Double S Bar Ranch. “I am very grateful to these young men for their help,” Winnie says. It was too hot to doctor the two steer calves, but Winnie will keep an eye on the beautiful, black heifer to see if she remains good enough to be a keeper heifer for next year’s addition to the cow herd.
Thursday, Winnie unloaded 39 bales of hay for part of her winter supply of feed for her cows and eight horses. She stacked these bales on Friday. “Thank you, Dan, for delivering the hay,” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday night, Winnie met son Aaron and his family, including his mother in law, Carolyn Carter, at Maddox Ranch House to celebrate April’s birthday. All had delicious meals, lots of laughter and good conversation.
Sunday was indeed a day of rest. Winnie watched the wonderful program “Music and the Spoken Word,” and enjoyed Orson and Jeannette Poulsen’s company as Orson prepared and served the sacrament. After the couple left, Winnie had a good rest and a good meal, followed by Jeannette’s wonderful chocolate cake. “Thank you, Jeannette and Orson,” Winnie says gratefully.