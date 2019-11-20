At the last Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, three people requested building permits for the area. A new residence will be built to the east and a bit north of the Short Stop store, and the LDS church house will soon have better access to the building with the improvements to the door on the north. However, Rasmussen Cabinetry was referred to the Corinne City Council for possible variance to the rules as the new addition may be too close to the highway.
Here turkey, turkey — the annual turkey trot will be held at Century School on November 26, the day prior to Thanksgiving break. As always, prizes to eat for.
Have you missed and driven right through the new three-way stop on 2400? Join the group. It does force a slow down in speed as one approaches the city.
Get-well wishes to all those in the community who are just not up to snuff yet. And to their families.
Holding myself back from putting up Christmas decorations! Good for those who brave the “I can’t believe it” syndrome. Go for it.