The local chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Civic League International has been busy planning future volunteer projects, and recently installed new officers.
On June 18, the installation of new officers was conducted by GFWC Utah State President Linda Kuwana. Those officers include Trisha Butler, president; Tonya Woodruff, vice president; Jan Davenport, treasurer; Kathy Bessinger, corresponding/recording secretary; and Verleen Hardman, historian/parliamentary advisor.
GFWC, Women’s Civic League has been a volunteer organization for 80 years serving the Bear River Valley.
On Aug. 14, GFWC of Utah board representative Mohea Sprouse presented Kuwana, now past president, with a gift for her outstanding leadership for the 2018-2020 term. Kuwana will be continuing her service as GFWC of Utah State President for the 2020-2022 term.
New members are always a vital part of our ongoing GFWC club. If you are looking for a way to volunteer and give back to your community, come and visit our organization. Membership is open year-round. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., currently at the North Park Bowery so we can practice social distancing.
For more information, contact any of the following members: Trisha Butler (435) 466-0601, Tonya Woodruff (435)452-1106, or Marilyn Dalton (435)279-5313.