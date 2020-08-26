Past President Linda Kuwana (far left) recently installed the new officers for the local chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Civic League International. The new officers are (in row, left to right) Trisha Butler, president; Tonya Woodruff, vice president; Jan Davenport, treasurer; Kathy Bessinger, corresponding/recording secretary; and Verleen Hardman, historian/parliamentary advisor. Kuwana has been named Utah State President for the 2020-2022 term.