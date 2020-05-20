Gibson the right fit for Box Elder
Thomas Jefferson once said of farmers: “Cultivators of the earth are the most valuable citizens. They are the most vigorous, the most independent, the most virtuous, and they are tied to their country and wedded to its liberty and interests by the most lasting bonds.”
As the people of Box Elder County ponder who to send to Congress, I would urge them to send somebody who understands the people of our county and the struggles we face. Now is a critical time for our country. We need someone equipped with the experience to tackle our problems with a fresh perspective. That someone is Kerry Gibson.
As a fifth-generation farmer, Kerry will bring with him to Washington that same spirit of determination and common sense that are hallmarks of the people of Box Elder County. Kerry combines government experience with the real-world perspective of a man who has labored in the field to feed his family. With his roots in the community, we can feel confident that our representative is serving for the right reasons. We can feel confident that we aren’t providing someone the opportunity to pad their resume, but that we are giving someone the opportunity to show Congress what can be accomplished by strapping on your boots and getting to work.
Our way of life is one rooted in tradition. We have a strong appreciation for the right to life, the right to bear arms, and the need to balance our budgets. With Kerry, I know that he will uphold these values because he has already done so at the state and local levels. I know that the when he speaks, he is not regurgitating some tired talking points to get elected. His convictions are true and his values are the culmination of a life spent in service to those around him.
What we don’t need in Washington is another politician without the experience or perspective of what a hard day’s labor means. We must remember that ours is a government of the people. That what qualifies someone for office is not their family pedigree, wealth, education, or their religion. What qualifies someone for office is the merit they earn by serving their community. Service not in pursuit of optics, but service in pursuit of making their communities a better place. We need someone whose best interest is tied to ours.
As Election Day approaches we must remember that our right to vote is an integral part of what it means to be an American. We should exercise that right with the respect and reverence that it deserves. For these reasons, I’ll be casting my vote for Kerry Gibson to represent Utah’s first congressional district, and I would urge the people of Box Elder County to do the same.
Scott Sandall
Tremonton