Georgia Wheatley tried out for a play, plus she sang a song a capella. She hasn’t yet been notified if her audition got her a part in the play.
For Mother’s Day, Laura received a new table and chairs. She is very grateful since the family can now all sit around the same table for meals.
Laura and her family got together and planned all the girls’ instrumental recitals for the coming month. Now, all know who goes where, and when.
The girls who are in school are excited to be near the end of school for the year. Laura will keep them busy with alternate, but studious activities during the summer.
Everly and Laura attended a Young Women’s activity on Tuesday called a Mother-Daughter Activity. They enjoyed decorating cookies and playing a game called “Nine Squares.”
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove to Salt Lake City on Saturday to visit one of Jeannette’s sons. They gave her a very nice Mother’s Day gift. She really enjoyed seeing her two grandsons, one of whom is four years old and the other is almost two.
The Poulsen couple visited the Thatcher-Penrose First Ward on Sunday to see one of Orson’s grandnieces receive her name and a blessing. It was a wonderful event.
Orson says the family garden is coming up really nicely.
He and Jeannette are spending more of their Petersen Park mission time at the park. The park is now admitting campers, which is providing the couple more responsibility to see to them.
Boyd Udy took Kynzee and two of her friends to a 4-H horse activity at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds. He says the girls did pretty good.
On Sunday, Boyd and Kris had Jessica and Kynzee for a good meal. Also on Sunday, Boyd and Kris placed flowers on the graves of Boyd’s mother and Kris’s mother to honor them on Mother’s Day.
Boyd is spending a lot of time watering in an attempt to keep things green. He says we all need to pray for rain!
Jim and Starr Mitchell are enjoying the company of Starr’s sister, Stacy, from the state of Illinois. She is spending a month with them but will spend some time with her brother Patrick, too.
On Monday, Aaron and April Richman came to the ranch to feed Winnie Richman’s heifers and bulls some hay. Then, best of all, they stayed to talk with Winnie for a while.
On Tuesday, Winnie shared some of her cutest daffodils with dear friend Marie Roche in Thatcher. Winnie will take her some of her irises, too, when they are ready. She has some yellow ones just opening up, and some dark red ones, too. Her orange irises seem to be late bloomers, but she has hopes they will come. She waters and wishes at the same time. Her lilacs are producing an abundance of flowers and a lovely scent, too.
Mother’s Day was celebrated with her daughter Heather at the ranch on Saturday. She brought a lovely potted arrangement of petunias. On Sunday, Aaron and April brought a Mother’s Day gift of tomato plants, which they planted before Winnie got home from church. Again, they stayed to talk before going home.
Just as Winnie was getting ready to do chores, the telephone rang. It was April, calling to say all the chores, watering and feed checking were done. Winnie decided it was truly a wonderful Mother’s Day!