Jarett Giles is making a strong case for player of the year in Region 11 boys’ golf.
Giles, a senior at Bear River, won his second individual title of the season last week, shooting a 2-over-par 73 at Logan River Golf Course to take medalist honors in a region tournament on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Giles also took first at Skyway Golf & Country Club in Tremonton on Aug. 24, making him the first player in the region to medal twice.
The win puts Giles in the lead in the overall individual standings. His score last week was two strokes better than the week before on the same course.
“I hit the ball better today (than last week) and putts started falling,” Giles told the Herald Journal after the tournament. “... I just want to keep playing and not worry about that (individual standings).”
The Bears finished third as a team, shooting 318 to finish behind Ridgeline (311) and Logan (316), and ahead of Green Canyon (321), Sky View (322) and Mountain Crest (340).
Dalton Jones and Marcus Callister shot 80 for Bear River, finishing in a tie for 11th place. Rounding out the Bears’ team score was Padin Hartfiel, who came into the clubhouse at 85.
Playing on its home course, Logan had its best showing of the season as the Grizzlies came in second. That strong effort helped Ridgeline, which is trying to distance itself from the Bears and Wolves heading down the stretch.
“What really helped us today was Logan playing great on their home course,” Riverhawks Head Coach Sam Lindley said. “Bear River and Green Canyon have been nipping at our heels. That gives us a little distance. We felt like if we could win one more match that would put us in the driver’s seat.”
The Bears were at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield on Monday, Sept. 14 in a tournament hosted by defending region champions Sky View. The tournament was still in progress as of press time.
With just one region tournament left after this week, a Sept. 21 meet hosted by Ridgeline at Logan Golf & Country Club, the Riverhawks are in the driver’s seat to capture the Region 11 regular-season team title. Another team win by the Bears would put them back in the picture, but regardless of the outcome, they are still well positioned to make a strong showing at the upcoming region and state tournaments.
