Jarett Giles is the undisputed leader of the Bear River boys golf team, and last week he was the leader in all of Region 11.
Playing in Ridgeline's home tournament at Logan Golf & Country Club on Sept. 16, Giles fired a 1-over-par 72 on a windy afternoon to take individual medalist honors, as his score was the best in the field by two strokes.
The junior's big day led the Bears to a tie for second place with region-leading Sky View in the team results, as the host Riverhawks were the first team not named Sky View to win a region tournament in more than two years.
Ridgeline won the tournament with a team score of 314, followed by Sky View's and Bear River's 320, Logan's 323, Mountain Crest's 330 and Green Canyon's 337.
Leading up to this week's region championships in Davis County, the boys played two tournaments last week. Following the outing on Monday, the Bears and the rest of the region headed to Birch Creek Golf Course for the final regular-season showdown.
Sky View returned to its winning ways, but it was another strong showing for Bear River, which tied for second again, this time with Green Canyon.
Scores were lower than they were on Monday, as playing conditions were more favorable. The Bobcats led the field with a team score of 302, followed by the Bears and Wolves at 306, Logan at 321, and Mountain Crest and Ridgeline at 330 each.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Bears, who had four players shoot in the 70s. Giles carded a 73 to tie for fourth individually, Dallon Schultz took seventh with a 76, Andre Archibald was in a group that shot 78 to tie for eighth place, and Dylan Christensen came in at 79.
With the Region 11 championships happening this week over two days at Davis Park Golf Course, Bear River technically had a chance to catch Sky View for first place in the overall standings, although the Bobcats have the upper hand in capturing the region title again.