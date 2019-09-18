Jarett Giles has been the leader on the Bear River golf team ever since he was a freshman two years ago, when he put his fellow competitors on notice with a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament.
Giles filled that leadership role once again last week, taking medalist honors as the low individual in a region tournament at Logan River Golf Course on Sept. 9. He shot a 1-over 72, tying for first place with Sky View’s Ryan Seamons.
The Bears aren’t accustomed to finishing near the bottom of the pack, as they did in a fifth-place finish at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield on Sept. 3. In addition to Giles’ stellar individual effort, the Bears bounced back as a team last week, taking second place overall at Logan River and finishing 11 strokes behind Region 11 juggernaut Sky View, which has won every tournament so far this season.
Two other Bears shot in the 70s last week, with Dallen Schultz recording 74 and Dylan Christensen carding a 77. Dalton Jones’ 82 rounded out the Bears’ team score of 305.
Finishing behind Bear River were Ridgeline and Logan (both 310), Green Canyon (317), and Mountain Crest (333).
Last week’s result put the Bears solidly back in playoff position with two Cache Valley tournaments left before the Region 11 tournament. They were scheduled to play twice this week, first at Logan Golf & Country Club on Sept. 16 and later this week at Birch Creek on Thursday.
Next week is the Region 11 tournament at Davis Park Golf Course in Fruit Heights, scheduled for Sept. 23-24. That will determine the final standings heading into the 4A state tournament Oct. 2-3 at TalonsCove Golf Course in Saratoga Springs. The top four teams in the region will receive an invitation to that tournament.