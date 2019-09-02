After starting off the season on their home course at Skyway, the Bear River boys golf team headed to Logan for the second official region tournament of the season last week.
Playing at Logan River Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 29, defending region champions Sky View stayed in form and took first place with a team score of 291.
Bear River was battling for second place all day with Green Canyon. The Wolves ended up beating the Bears by just two strokes, shooting 302 as a team to Bear River’s 304.
Rounding out the field was Ridgeline at 310, followed by Logan at 314 and Mountain Crest at 326.
Bear River star Jarett Giles shot a 2-under 69 in hot but otherwise ideal conditions, which was good enough to tie for second place individually with Green Canyon’s Jace Blotter.
Sky View’s Hayden Kleven took medalist honors with a 5-under 66.
Also for the Bears, Dylan Christensen shot 77 to tie for 11th, followed by Dallon Schultz at 78 and Andy Archibald at 80 to round out the Bears’ team score, which is calculated by adding a team’s top four individual scores together.
The Bears, along with the rest of the teams in Region 11, were trying to break Sky View’s stranglehold on the Region on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Smithfield’s Birch Creek Golf Course, which happens to be the Bobcats’ home course.