After four tough road games resulting in four losses, the Lady Bears returned last week to the familiar confines of home, where they got to play in front of their home fans for the first time in two weeks.
The three-game home stand started on Thursday when Bear River hosted Preston, Idaho. The Indians came out hot and never stopped, taking a 32-18 lead into halftime and cruising to a 56-24 win.
Gracie Riley led the Bears with 11 points, followed by Ella Goldman, who scored seven. Kallie Marchant grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists.
The Bears looked to regroup on Friday, hosting Snow Canyon, which made the long trip north from St. George. Bear River prevailed 47-45 in a contest that came down to the wire, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process.
The busy week concluded on Saturday with a visit from another St. George team, Desert Hills. The Thunder established their presence early on, leading 29-8 at the break and leaving Garland with a 51-30 victory.
Before breaking for Christmas and the New Year, the girls were headed to Brigham City on Tuesday for the annual rivalry matchup with Box Elder, a game that took place after this week’s Leader went to press. Check www.tremontonleader.com for the result from that contest.
The Bears are scheduled to start 2022 with nonconference road games against Salem Hills and Union. The Region 11 slate begins Jan. 11 when Bear River will host Mountain Crest.