...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
The Bear River girls basketball team got off to a difficult start in Region 11 play, dropping its first three games, including one in which the girls lost by a single point.
Region play started on Friday, Jan. 13 against Sky View. The Bears took a 1-point lead into halftime, but a strong third quarter propelled the Bobcats to a 57-48 win in Garland.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 brought a visit from undefeated Ridgeline, which was dominant from start to finish in a 69-41 win.
After the 0-2 start in region play, the Bears headed to Hyrum to face Mountain Crest on Friday, Jan. 20. The Bears won the first quarter 16-13, but the offense stalled with just eight second-quarter points and the Mustangs went into the break up 26-24.
The second half was as tight as the first, with the Mustangs taking a 3-point lead into the fourth quarter. Bear River outscored Mountain Crest 13-11 in the final period, coming up just short as the Bears fell 52-51.
This week, the Bears (7-6 overall, 0-3 Region 11) head to Logan on Wednesday before returning home to host Green Canyon on Friday. Tipoff for Friday’s contest is slated for 7 p.m. in Garland.
