The Bear River girls basketball team got off to a difficult start in Region 11 play, dropping its first three games, including one in which the girls lost by a single point.

Region play started on Friday, Jan. 13 against Sky View. The Bears took a 1-point lead into halftime, but a strong third quarter propelled the Bobcats to a 57-48 win in Garland.


