THe Bear River girls basketball team went on the road to Logan on Jan. 25 and came home with its first Region 11 victory of the season.
The Bears got off to a hot start, outscoring the Grizzlies 20-5 in the first quarter. Bear River outscored Logan in all quarters except the fourth on the way to a dominating 55-32 victory.
Lexi Westmoreland was one of three Bear River players to contribute with double figure scoring. She finished with 17 points for the Bears, who got 11 points from Gracie Riley and 10 from Jenna LaCroix.
Later that week, the Bears hosted Green Canyon in Garland. The visiting Wolves jumped out to a 15-2 advantage in the first quarter, took a 25-17 lead into the break and outscored Bear River by 10 in the third to take a comfortable lead into the final quarter.
The Bears won the fourth quarter 16-10, but couldn't overcome a large deficit as the visitors left with a 53-41 win. Bear River was led by Gracie Riley with 16 points.
The Bears had just one game last week, a Thursday trip to Sky View to face the second-place Bobcats. After a close first quarter, Sky View was able to pull away from Bear River with big second and fourth quarters in a 66-46 victory. Gracie Riley and Jenna Lacroix each had 16 points for Bear River.
Heading into this week, Bear River (8-8, 1-5) sat in fifth place in the Region 11 standings. Undefeated Ridgeline (6-0) was first, followed by Sky View (5-1), Green Canyon and Mountain Crest (both 3-3). Logan (0-6) was last as the Grizzlies are still searching for their first region victory.
This week, the Bears headed to Millville to take on undefeated Ridgeline on Tuesday (after the Leader went to press). They return home to host Mountain Crest on Thursday, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m.
