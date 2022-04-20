Another dominant, balanced effort by the Bear River girls lacrosse squad has this year’s team leaving opponents in the dust and setting its sights on nothing short of a state championship.
Playing without leading scorer Marley Kierstead, the Lady Bears got multiple goals from six different players in a 25-1 blowout over visiting Logan last Friday night.
Jenna LaCroix was all over the field in a huge all-around game with four goals, five assists and a team-leading 15 ground balls. Ten different Bears found the back of the net, led by Sydney Wilkinson and Shaylee McKee, who each scored five times.
With the win, the team improved to 7-0 on the season. It was the third week in a row with just one game for the girls, but things get busier from here on out. This week brings a home match against Green Canyon on Wednesday and a road trip to Mountain Crest on Friday.
BOYS
After losing back-to-back matches to start the month of April, the Bear boys got back on track with a commanding 17-2 win at Logan last Friday.
The Bears’ overall record improved to 3-5, including a 1-1 mark in region play that was tied with three other teams heading into this week.
Region play continues this week with a road trip to Green Canyon on Wednesday, followed by a home match against Mountain Crest on Friday night.