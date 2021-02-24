Jim and Starr Mitchell had the pleasure of their granddaughters’ company last week from Thursday after school to Sunday after church. They were accompanied to church by son and daughter-in-law Steven and Ashley. The little girls were very excited to be with Jim and Starr for those several days.
Due to the amount of perfect snow, the girls decided to build a snow reindeer. They used a round, red Christmas ornament for his nose. They called him Rudolph and chose the four-point horns from grandpa Jim’s collection to put on his head. Gabi found just the right size of rocks to give him hooves.
Jim and Starr took the girls for a hike. While outside, the four people stopped frequently to rest, and to listen to bird calls to identify the kinds of birds that made that sound. Jim and Starr also pointed out different hoofprints in the snow, and made sure the girls knew what animals had made them. They saw bird prints, cat prints and rabbit prints, along with some deer prints. The family called this pastime a nature hike. Whenever the stopped to rest, both Jim and Starr made sure they looked behind them to their starting place to be sure they could see their house. Starr said this will help them from getting lost when they get older or go out on their own.
The four Mitchells did a lot of reading books and doing Christmas gift puzzles. They also paid a call on great-grandpa Gary Petit.
Another activity they all enjoyed was going out at night holding tightly to Jim and Starr’s hands, hearing the hoot owls. Gabi wanted to catch one, but was told she would scare them away if she tried. She seemed satisfied with this answer.
The family also did a lot of cooking and baking while the girls visited. By Sunday, Jim and Starr were very tired, but admitted to feeling very blessed at the same time.
Laura Wheatley, along with Georgia and Kate, went to the Bookmobile in Garland last week. She and her two daughters were trusted to get books for everyone. Laura reads to the little ones, but Everly and Georgia are expected to share what they read with the family.
Everly is now in the Young Womens’ group. Georgia has been invited to the primary activities.
All the Wheatleys were disappointed that the weather turned snowy. They are more than ready for the warmer weather … like NOW!
Kyra had a bad earache, so she was taken to the doctor. She is recovering. It is hard to keep her quiet so she’ll heal.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen didn’t take any trips to anywhere this past week. Orson is working with a new horse. He said it is gentle and easygoing.
Jeannette went to join a few friends at Marie Roche’s home on Friday. As always, it was a merry get-together, and the ladies report learning a lot, too.
The Poulsens’ quilting cottage is doing well. They started on the carpeting for the loft. All will soon be finished. They report having had a lot of snow at their place. It was wet and good for their ground.
Boyd Udy says there were no cutter races this week at the family’s association in Ogden. He and Kris went to Montana to join the birthday celebration of grandson Boyd William. He turned two years old. Boyd says it was kind of snowy and very cold.
Tuesday and Friday, Winnie Richman’s favorite basketball team, the Utah Jazz, won their games. Both times, the outcomes were in serious doubt in the first quarters, but they came about to win decisively by the end of the game.
The rest of Winnie’s week was spent at home. Her alphabet portion of church wasn’t having church this Sunday. Nevertheless, she had home church and a good lesson. She has a battery operated piano keyboard, and a big-print hymnal that she used for her hymns. It was nice and quiet — just the way she likes things. It was Valentine’s Day, so she had purchased a box of chocolates, which came in handy that evening. She also had several calls from her family.
Winnie made arrangements for a load of hay to be delivered to the ranch on Tuesday.
Winnie hopes your Valentine’s Day was just what you wanted.