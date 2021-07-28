Jim and Starr Mitchell made several batches of sweet pickles last week from their garden plot at the community garden in Brigham City. They also found raspberries at Kent’s at a very good price. They brought these home to freeze and to use later for additions to pancake batter, or just to thaw and eat.
Granddaughters Gabi and Madi are doing great. Starr rode bikes with them while it was cool. Then she took them to the Ogden Nature Center on 12th Street in Ogden. The threesome took a different trail this time and went to a different pond. The girls were excited to see the desert tortoise named Rex. He is in an outdoor pen. He is quite fast when he crawls around.
The three girls went to see the birds of prey, which can’t be rehabilitated. These birds are in outdoor cages. Most of these birds can’t fly, but are still alive. It is against the law to shoot birds of prey. Some of these species are the American bald eagle, golden eagles, falcons, owls, etc. The center has a golden eagle named Grandma who has been there since the 1980s. While looking at all the caged animals, they also observed dragonflies, which are a sign of a good environment. While there, they also saw a monarch butterfly.
Jim and Starr’s garden is doing good. Their trees are still stressed out due to the heat and lack of rainwater.
Laura Wheatley and husband Zane, and six eager daughters, went camping in the Deweyville family orchard. They took a camper that accommodates seven people comfortably. They couldn’t find anywhere else that wasn’t booked.
Daughter Kyra now has her own big-girl bed and is loving it.
Although music lessons are only once a month, the girls are still practicing almost every day. Kate is being taught to read notes on a page in order to make music on her harp. Everly is still enjoying her guitar.
Daughter Nora is at that stage when everything prompts her to ask the question “Why?” Laura says it makes reading to her hard to do with all her “why” questions.
Second daughter Georgia is missing all the singing she did in the play “Annie.”
The family now has a new sandbox. Zane got the bags of sand from Greer’s Hardware.
Boyd Udy says daughter Jessica and her daughter Kynzee went to the Preston Mountain Valley Reined Cutting Horse Association show last week. They both garnered second-place ribbons in their respective classes. Boyd says “Kynzee is quite a little cowgirl!”
Winnie Richman had her first experience with a laundromat in Brigham City last week. She says she was very worried about her well going dry since there has been no rain for so long. Winnie says it seemed to be expensive, but did a wonderful job. She says it was quick to wash, and even quicker to thoroughly dry the clothes. She put them back into their bags and sorted them at home. She was especially pleased with her sheets and towels.
Winnie’s physical therapy at the Tremonton hospital is doing a lot of good. She is feeling less pain and more fit to get around all the time.
On Thursday, Winnie went to the very beautiful funeral services of her dear friend Bette Wilson in Hooper. Winnie didn’t realize how huge an area Hooper and several others towns are. She finally found and followed the road marked “to Hooper.” Bette was very active with barrel racing in her younger years. She was also a politician during her life. She will be, and already is, missed.
Winnie’s oldest son Aaron has come out to the Double S Bar to help Winnie whenever he can. He and his wife also gave her Mother’s Day tomatoes and planted them, which are now bearing edible cherry tomatoes. They are delicious!