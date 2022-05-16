The Bear River girls golf team made a solid showing at last week’s 4A state tournament, finishing eighth out of 13 teams and fourth among Region 11 schools despite a last-place finish in the region standings this season.
There was no catching Pine View.
The Panthers followed up an outstanding first day with an even better second day during the final round of the tournament Thursday at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George. Pine View repeated as state champions with a two-day total of 702 – 31 strokes better than second place Desert Hills (733). Pine View was eight shots better on the final day than the opening day.
The Bears were in sixth place after the first day of play and made the cut to play as a team in the final round on Thursday. Bear River was one of four Region 11 schools to make the cut and finished eighth at 842.
As has been the case all season, the Bears were led by freshman Tylee Bennett, who tied for 14th at 189. The others who made the trip from Garland were Jessa Theurer (215), Angie Delgado (222), Abbi Nessen (225), Maci Roberts (226) and Trinity Pugsley (234).
Ridgeline was able to move up a spot from the first day and finished third – the top finish by a Region 11 school. They had a team total of 764.
Conditions were better Thursday with no wind. Many of the top teams dealt with gusts of up to 40 miles an hour on Wednesday for their final nine holes.
Green Canyon started the day in third and was paired with Pine View and Desert Hills. The young Wolves struggled some on Day 2 and slipped to fifth with a score of 791. Dixie was fourth at 772.
Sky View also made a move. The Bobcats were 19 strokes better Thursday and moved up from eighth to finish sixth at 817.
Mountain Crest had five individuals make it, but the team did not, finishing ninth. Only the top eight teams from the first day advanced.
Dixie’s Annabelle Millard was the medalist with a two-day total of 162. Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson had the first-round lead with the best score of the tournament with a 78. She finished second at 165.
Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto was fourth at 170. The freshman was the Region 11 medalist and carded an 86 on Thursday.