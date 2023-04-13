GLF senior day

The Bear River girls golf team honored seniors Maci Roberts (left) and Lainee Norman, pictured here with coach Jim Thomas, when the Bears hosted a Region 11 tournament at Skyway Golf Course on Tuesday, April 11.

 Bear River High School Athletics

The Bear River girls golf team took advantage of long-awaited warm spring weather by hosting a home tournament on Tuesday, April 11 at Skyway Golf Course.

The Bears placed third among the six Region 11 teams with an overall team score of 394, led by three top-12 finishers. Tylee Bennett took third place with a score of 91, Jessa Theurer shot 98 to finish 10th, and Abby Nessen's 100 was good enough for 12th.


