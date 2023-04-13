The Bear River girls golf team honored seniors Maci Roberts (left) and Lainee Norman, pictured here with coach Jim Thomas, when the Bears hosted a Region 11 tournament at Skyway Golf Course on Tuesday, April 11.
The Bear River girls golf team took advantage of long-awaited warm spring weather by hosting a home tournament on Tuesday, April 11 at Skyway Golf Course.
The Bears placed third among the six Region 11 teams with an overall team score of 394, led by three top-12 finishers. Tylee Bennett took third place with a score of 91, Jessa Theurer shot 98 to finish 10th, and Abby Nessen's 100 was good enough for 12th.
Bear River's only home tournament of the season also provided an opportunity to honor the teams' two seniors, Maci Roberts and Lainee Norman.
Defending region champions Ridgeline picked up where they left off, edging Green Canyon for first place by one stroke, 379 to 380. The host Bears were third, followed by Mountain Crest (408), Sky View (413) and Logan (426).
The Riverhawks' Maddie Fujimoto, who burst onto the scene as a freshman last year and took top player honors in Region 11, was the medalist with a round of 78.
Last week's tournament was the first Region 11 event of the year after persistent winter weather resulted in several weeks of delays. The event at Skyway was originally scheduled for March 27, and more delays are possible as none of the courses in Cache Valley were ready for play yet as of last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.