The Bear River girls basketball season started last week with a blowout win on the road, followed by a loss in the home opener and another setback in an away game.
The girls tipped off the 2020-21 season Thursday, Dec. 3 in Ogden at Ben Lomond, where they came away with a 47-19 victory over the Scots. Nine players found the bottom of the net for Bear River, led by Kate Dahle’s 11-point effort. Olivia Taylor hit two three-pointers to score six for the game, while Kaitlyn McKee and Jenna LaCroix chipped in five points apiece.
After starting off the season in style, the Bears returned for their home opener against Syracuse on Friday. The visiting Titans spoiled the party, coming away with a 50-29 win behind double-digit scoring efforts from Baylee Sanders and Rachel Godfrey. Taylor led Bear River with nine points, followed by Cami Gibbs, who scored 7.
The girls finished off the week with a trip to Morgan, where they were outscored 71-50. Despite the loss, Taylor dazzled in her senior leadership role for the Bears, dropping 31 points as she carried the squad on her shoulders in the losing effort.
This week, the Bears are scheduled to cross state lines for a tournament in at Preston High in Preston, Idaho Thursday through Saturday.