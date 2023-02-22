Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Following a successful regular season in which they made big strides over last year, the Bear River girls basketball team was rewarded with a home playoff game.

Last week started off on a positive note as Bear River hosted Logan on Tuesday and came away with a dominant 67-33 win on Valentine’s Day. The Bears took a 21-8 advantage into the second quarter and coasted from there.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.