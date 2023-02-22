...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Following a successful regular season in which they made big strides over last year, the Bear River girls basketball team was rewarded with a home playoff game.
Last week started off on a positive note as Bear River hosted Logan on Tuesday and came away with a dominant 67-33 win on Valentine’s Day. The Bears took a 21-8 advantage into the second quarter and coasted from there.
The seniors stepped up on Senior Night as Jenna LaCroix paced a balanced Bear River attack with 16 points, Gracie Riley pulled down 13 rebounds and Bentley Lorimer dished out four assists. Riley and Lorimer also had three steals apiece. Crystal Park, Lexie Westmoreland and Shaylee McKee each scored eight points.
Sophomore Aubree Fry also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Things didn’t go quite as well for the Bears in the regular season finale Thursday at Green Canyon. The Wolves led 23-16 at halftime and used a convincing 22-8 third quarter to pull away for a 56-35 win. The Bears were again led by LaCroix with 12 points, while Westmoreland chipped in nine.
The girls finished the regular season at 10-10 overall and 3-7 in Region 11 play (4th place), showing considerable improvement over last year when the team managed just five wins overall.
As a reward for their efforts, the Bears earned the No. 6 seed in the state 4A tournament this week and hosted No. 11 Pine View on Tuesday, after the Leader went to press. The winner was slated to face No. 3-seeded Snow Canyon at 4 p.m. Thursday at Utah State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.