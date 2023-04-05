...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Girls lacrosse dominates in first two region matches
After losing a match to eliminate the possibility of back-to-back unbeaten seasons, the Bear River girls lacrosse squad has come out with a renewed focus, dominating in their first two region matches and reasserting themselves as a title contender once again.
The defending state 4A champions started Region 11 play at Logan on Monday, March 27, coming away with a 20-1 victory over the Grizzlies.
The offensive effort could not have been more balanced as six players scored three times: Shelby Wilkinson, Jasey Larkin, Jenna LaCroix, Makenzie Mickelsen, Bentley Lorimer and Saydee Adams. LaCroix, the reigning 4A player of the year, also added five assists to lead the team in that category, and also paced the squad in ground balls with 15.
Keeper Hazlee Reeder allowed just one goal in 40 minutes, with Saydee Pebley keeping a clean sheet in 10 minutes of relief.
The Bears earned another lopsided victory on Wednesday, this time at home hosting Ridgeline. Another balanced effort saw nine different players score, led by Marley Kierstead’s six goals. Emerging star Wilkinson, a sophomore, added five scores, and Shaylee McKee scored four times as the Bears prevailed 23-1.
LaCroix was the assist leader once again with four. LaCroix and Lorimer, two of the team’s senior leaders, combined to pick up 26 of the team’s 54 ground balls.
Pebley spent the most time in goal, allowing just one score in 25 minutes. Reeder and Freshman Tristin Smart kept the ball out of the net in relief.
After spring break this week, the Bears (4-1, 2-0) are scheduled to play at Green Canyon on April 12 and at home against Mountain Crest on Friday, April 14. The girls’ standard start time for matches this year is 5:30 p.m.
