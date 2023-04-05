Support Local Journalism

After losing a match to eliminate the possibility of back-to-back unbeaten seasons, the Bear River girls lacrosse squad has come out with a renewed focus, dominating in their first two region matches and reasserting themselves as a title contender once again.

The defending state 4A champions started Region 11 play at Logan on Monday, March 27, coming away with a 20-1 victory over the Grizzlies.


