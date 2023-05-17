...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Girls lacrosse earns top playoff spot; boys get No. 4 seed
The only thing standing between the Bear River girls lacrosse team and another region championship was a plucky Mountain Crest squad — but that didn’t last long.
The Bears rolled into Hyrum and steamrolled the Mustangs last Wednesday, jumping out to a 16-1 halftime lead and cruising to a 21-3 victory to capture the Region 11 title in convincing fashion. For good measure, the Bears closed the regular season with a 17-3 triumph at Sky View on Friday for their 13th consecutive win.
A balanced team effort has been Bear River’s calling card all season long. Wednesday was no different as eight Bears scored against Mountain Crest, led by four goals apiece from Marley Kierstead and Shelby Wilkinson. Wilkinson also led the Bears in fielding with 10 ground balls.
At Smithfield on Friday, the Bears’ star senior triumvirate of Kierstead, Jenna LaCroix and Bentley Lorimer scored three goals apiece, as did junior Sydney Cummins. LaCroix added six assists to her stat line, and Lorimer picked up nine ground balls.
As expected, Bear River earned the top seed in the 4A playoff bracket and will play at home at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 against the winner of a Thursday play-in game between Judge Memorial and Logan.
Bear River (14-1, 10-0) enters the playoffs as the favorite to repeat as 4A state champions. The Bears’ only blemish of the season was a 7-5 loss to 6A school Corner Canyon on March 17.
BOYS
The boys closed an up-and-down regular season at home last week, beating Mountain Crest 14-5 on Wednesday and losing 7-3 to region champions Sky View on Friday.
The win against the Mustangs was the Bears’ highest-scoring effort of the season in region play. Myles Nielson accounted for half of those goals, while Cody Criddle added three and freshman Lincoln Allen chipped in two. Fierce Miller, the squad’s de facto field general, picked up 11 ground balls.
Nielson accounted for all three Bear scores against the Bobcats, one of them coming on an assist from Carson Van Tassell. Miller again led the team in fielding with nine ground balls.
Bear River (9-7, 4-6) finished the regular season in fourth place in the Region 11 standings, one game behind Green Canyon. The Bears earned the No. 4 seed in the 4A playoff bracket and are scheduled to host No. 5-seeded Judge Memorial at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
