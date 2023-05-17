Support Local Journalism

The only thing standing between the Bear River girls lacrosse team and another region championship was a plucky Mountain Crest squad — but that didn’t last long.

The Bears rolled into Hyrum and steamrolled the Mustangs last Wednesday, jumping out to a 16-1 halftime lead and cruising to a 21-3 victory to capture the Region 11 title in convincing fashion. For good measure, the Bears closed the regular season with a 17-3 triumph at Sky View on Friday for their 13th consecutive win.


