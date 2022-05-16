The Bear River girls lacrosse squad takes its undefeated record into the 4A state playoffs this week, looking to avoid an early exit from the tournament this time around.
The girls kept their perfect record intact last week with wins over Mountain Crest and Sky View, and now will begin their playoff quest at home on Saturday against the winner of a Thursday play-in game between Logan and Judge Memorial.
Last Wednesday, the Bears hosted Mountain Crest in a crucial game, as the Mustangs were the only team that still had a shot at the Region 11 title. Bear River scored the first six goals and went on to win 14-3, securing the region championship in the process.
A balanced attack has been the Bears’ strength all season, and Wednesday was no different as Bear River got goals from eight different players, led by Shaylee McKee’s three scores. Jenna LaCroix secured 12 ground balls and had two assists.
The Bears welcomed Sky View to Garland for the regular-season finale, jumping out to an early lead and wrapping up their unbeaten record in a 16-2 victory. Again, eight different Bears found the back of the net, with Bentley Lorimer scoring four times and Tabitha Hanson, Gracee Butler and LaCroix all getting three goals. LaCroix added six assists and 14 ground balls in yet another do-it-all effort for the junior star player. Hailey Larsen recorded five saves in goal.
Last week’s wins pushed Bear River’s record to 16-0, with the team’s closest game coming in a 12-9 win over Jordan in the season opener. The Bears breezed through the Region 11 schedule, winning every contest by double-digit margins and enter the playoffs as the top seed in the eight-team bracket.
Entering last year’s playoffs with a 15-1 record in their inaugural season, the Bears were considered one of the favorites, but were upset by Waterford in the first round. Last year’s early exit from the playoffs has provided plenty of motivation for this year’s squad.
Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start at Bear Field. The winner will take on either No. 4 Ridgeline or No. 5 Sky View in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 24 at Judge Memorial Catholic High in Salt Lake City.