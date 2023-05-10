...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bear River’s Sydney Cummins (40) battles two Logan players for a loose ball Wednesday, May 3 in Garland.
With one week left to go in the regular season, the Bear River girls lacrosse team is showing no signs of slowing down.
The girls played their final two Region 11 home matches last week, blowing out Logan 19-0 on Wednesday and Green Canyon 19-1 on Friday.
Against Logan, Marley Kierstead scored 36 seconds into the match and just kept going, ending up with nine goals on the day. Nine different players scored for Bear River, many of them on the receiving end of one of Jenna LaCroix’s six assists or Shelby Wilkinson’s five.
LaCroix and Wilkinson also led the Bears in fielding, with LaCroix picking up 13 ground balls and Wilkinson 10. Saydee Pebley and Hazlee Reeder split time in goal in earning the shutout against the Grizzlies.
It was more of the same on Friday against Green Canyon, as once again nine different Bears found the back of the net, led by Kierstead and Bentley Lorimer with four apiece. LaCroix had five assists to go with three scores, while Lorimer picked up 14 ground balls.
The statistics were fitting as Kierstead, LaCroix and Lorimer — Bear River’s three star seniors — led the way on Senior Night. Other seniors who got in on the scoring party included Maria Betancourt, Elise-Sarah Roskelley and Shaylee Mckee. Tabitha Hanson, Savanna Pehrson and Hazlee Reeder were the other seniors recognized at the match.
The two wins kept the Bears at 12-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in Region 11 play, one game ahead of Mountain Crest. Bear River can clinch the region title with a win against the Mustangs on Wednesday in Hyrum, or at least a share of the crown with a win at third-place Sky View on Friday. Both matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
The boys split their two road games last week, picking up a win by forfeit over Logan on Wednesday before losing 12-7 to Green Canyon on Friday.
The Wolves remained in contention for second place in the region standings with a nice win over the Bears. The two teams were knotted up at 2-2 after the first quarter, but Green Canyon won the second quarter by a 3-0 count to take the lead for good.
The Bears (8-6, 3-5) get two home matches this week to finish the regular season, starting with a visit from Mountain Crest on Wednesday. Bear River will host Sky View, which has already wrapped up the Region 11 title, on Friday night, which will also be Senior Night for the Bears. Both games this week are slated to start at 7 p.m. at Bear Field.
