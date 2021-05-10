Bear River’s magical inaugural season continued last week as the Lady Bears finished their region schedule undefeated and are expected to be among the top seeds in the upcoming playoff brackets.
The Bears left no doubt who the best team in Region 11 is, romping over Logan 25-0 in their regular-season home finale on Tuesday before closing out the schedule with a decisive 16-9 triumph on the road over Ridgeline on Thursday.
Against the Grizzlies, Marley Kierstead continued her torrid streak of scoring with 11 goals. Bailey Bjorn scored four times, while Bentley Lorimer and Brooke Thompson both added three. Lorimer was also a force in the middle of the field, picking up 16 ground balls. Hailey Larsen got the shutout in goal.
Ridgeline has played the Bears closer than any other region foe this season, but it still wasn’t enough last Thursday as Bear River got goals from eight different players led once again by Kierstead, who had seven. Not to be outdone by her effort on Tuesday, Lorimer gathered 17 ground balls against the Riverhawks.
The Bears finished the season at 10-0 in Region 11 play (15-1 overall), three games ahead of Ridgeline and Mountain Crest, who tied for second place in the final region standings.
Bear River’s run through the region schedule has been nothing short of dominant, as only two of its victories were decided by less than 10 goals.
All eyes are now turned toward the playoffs, with final RPI standings and state tournament matchups set to be revealed on Wednesday. Bear River entered the week ranked sixth overall in the state and is a virtual lock to start its playoff run at home next week.
The Bears are also looking to be in line for some postseason honors. Kierstead, a sophomore, entered this week as the top scorer in the entire state with 109 goals on the season, four ahead of 6A Syracuse’s Brooklyn Suttlemyre, whose Titans had one more regular season game scheduled on Tuesday.
Junior Brooke Thompson stood as the state’s assist leader heading into this week with 37 dimes on the year. Kierstead has 17 assists to tie for 17th statewide, and Sydney Wilkinson is close behind in a tie for 19th with 16 dishes.